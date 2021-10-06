UCU to host East African communication conference

By Jessica Sabano More by this Author

Uganda Cristian University (UCU)’s Faculty of Journalism, Media, and communications (FJMC) will host the 10th Annual East African Communication Association (EACA) conference from October 14-16, 2021.

The virtual conference will run on the theme; Re-imaging media and communication in a pandemic context.

According to the call for presentations, the event seeks to explore how media and communication actors can re-image the future of journalism and communication through critical conversation on the media and communication industry in a context variously impacted by Covid-19.

Media and communication experts, researchers, academics, policymakers, regulators, and media practitioners from East Africa will have something to say.

According to Dr Emilly Maratho, the director of UCU policy center, as many as 40 presenters will share perspectives and replicable models before an audience of roughly 100 professionals working in the fields of journalism and communications and academics as well as students, among others.

The conference will generate research papers and presentations for publication in scholarly journals such as the African Journal of communication.

Reinforcing the value of students’ engagement, Dr Maratho said young people need to be involved in such conferences so that they can learn how the experts they encounter during the conference succeeded in the field of media and communication.

She said the organising committee is discussing an exclusively subsidised registration fee for students especially for those in journalism and communication both at UCU and around Africa.

Prof Monica Chibita, the Dean of FJMC, believes that it is rewarding for her faculty to host the 10th EACA.

"Hosting the conference is a sign of trust from communication academics in the region. It gives us the opportunity to consider corroborative and comparative research across the region,” she said.