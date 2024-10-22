UCU unveils new gowns ahead of graduation ceremony

Uganda Christian University (UCU) has unveiled new gowns to replace the old black ones ahead of its 25th graduation ceremony slated on October 25.

At least 1,000 students are set to be awarded with bachelor’s degree, diplomas, Masters and PhD in different disciplines.

Dr John Kitayimbwa, the deputy vice chancellor for academic affairs at the university said the gowns are being undermined in the country at different institutions, including nursery schools.

According to him, graduation gowns is one of the most abused instruments of education in Uganda and the university wants the ministry to take action.

"We have increasingly seen people who are receiving certificates of attendance in gowns, including nursery schools, and it is now very difficult to identify who the nursery graduate is and who the university one is," Dr Kitayimbwa said.

Dr Kitayimbwa also asked the Ministry of Education and Sports to regulate the use of gowns at higher institutions of learning, noting that one cannot differentiate between a student who has completed university from one who has received a three-month certificate since they all put on the same gowns.

According to him, gowns are losing meaning for institutions without disciplines to compare themselves with students who have completed four years in the university.

"We have chosen to be different, thinking about our brand and protecting it. We have chosen to be bold and unique," he said.

He said starting from this Friday's graduation ceremony, UCU will move away from black to blue. The gown has two dominant colours; blue which is the institution’s colour and green for the faculty.

"Black was introduced to us by the British when they did a good job of bringing education," he said.

Dr Kitayimbwa also advised parents who will turn up for the graduation ceremony to dress decently, noting that those who will not go by the university’s dress code will not access the graduation grounds.

The university’s guild president, Agira Birungi lauded the administration for the new gowns.