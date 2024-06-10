UEDCL blames wedding organisers after 6 electrocuted

The Uganda Electrical Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) has blamed organisers of a wedding reception for erecting tents near high voltage lines, causing death of six individuals who got electrocuted last Thursday in Butawaata Village in Kigando Sub-county, Mubende District.

Mr Jonan Kiiza, the UEDCL public relations officer, said no activities are supposed to be conducted on or near high power voltage lines.

“We continue to advise the public to always avoid operations near or under the electricity installation as it exposes human life to danger,” Mr Kiiza said in a June 6 statement issued hours after the incident.

The incident occurred around 9am at Butawata Market grounds, prompting the organisers to unceremoniously cancel the function.

The deceased were identified as Godwin Asaba Bidewa , 40; Boaz Byamukama ,51; Jordan Ayebazibwe,22; George Walusimbi ,19; Ambrose Kakuru, 30; and Innocent Nasasira ,32. They were all residents of Mubende.

Mr Nelson Otamugaya, the groom and a former teacher at Kigando Seed Secondary School, collapsed and was rushed to Mubende Regional Referral Hospital during the incident.

According to Police preliminary findings, the deceased persons were hired by Mr Otamugaya to erect tents for the function, which was scheduled to take place that afternoon.

“While erecting the tent, it is alleged that its metallic edge got in contact with electricity wire/lines, thereby causing electrocution resulting in the death of six people,” Ms Racheal Kawala, the Wamala Regional Police spokesperson, said.

She added: “A case of rush and neglect act causing death has been opened up and investigations have commenced.”

Ms Kawala said the area police had not been informed about the function.

Mr Eron Muzoora, the Kigando Sub-county chairperson, said there was neglect and poor installation of the electricity lines in the area. This is the second similar incident. The first one claimed the life of a resident who was electrocuted as he was constructing a building in the area.

‘‘When we lost a resident recently, we convened a meeting and urged officials from Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Ltd to sensitise people on the dangers of illegal power connections and the sagging power line,” he said.

Ms Grace Kiconco, the mother of Innocent Nasasira, said: “I had six children. All of them have died because I buried the fifth just last month and Innocent, the one who had remained, has also died.”

A day before the incident, Mr Otamugaya had just been introduced by his wife to his in-laws in Mbarara District.