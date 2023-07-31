UETCL announces nationwide power blackout
What you need to know:
- The blackout is attributed to ongoing restoration activities being carried out in various parts of the country.
The Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL), responsible for power transmission in the country reported a nationwide blackout Sunday.
"UETCL informs its stakeholders that we are experiencing a national power blackout," UETCL said in a tweet.
The blackout is attributed to ongoing restoration activities being carried out in various parts of the country.
"We are working on restoration. All inconveniences caused are regretted," the tweet further explained.
Calls made by Monitor to sources in the districts of Jinja, Mbarara, Mukono and Hoima also confirmed the blackout.
By press time, UETCL had not revealed how long the blackout will last.