UETCL announces total national power blackout

The Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL), responsible for power transmission in the country, has officially announced a total national power blackout.

The announcement was made through a July 30 tweet from UETCL.

"UETCL informs its stakeholders that we are experiencing a national power blackout," the tweet from UETCL stated.

The blackout is attributed to ongoing restoration activities being carried out in various parts of the country.

"We are working on restoration. All inconveniences caused are regretted," the tweet further explained.

Calls made by Monitor to sources in the districts of Jinja, Mbarara, Mukono and Hoima also confirmed the blackout.