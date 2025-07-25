UETCL boss resigns, Engineer Matsiko named acting CEO

The Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL), the state-run operator of the country’s high-voltage power grid, announced on Friday that its Chief Executive Officer, Joshua Karamagi, has stepped down, with engineer Richard Matsiko named acting CEO.

In a brief statement posted on UETCL’s official X (formerly Twitter) page, the Board of Directors confirmed it had accepted Karamagi’s resignation and appointed Eng Matsiko during a board sitting held on July 24.

“The UETCL Board of Directors informs the general public that… it appointed Eng Richard Matsiko as Acting Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect,” read the notice signed by Board Chair Kwame Ejalu.

It added: “I would like to thank Joshua Karamagi, CFA for his significant contribution to UETCL.”

Karamagi had served at the helm of the company since March 2023, taking over after the dismissal of former CEO George Rwabajungu.

His two-year tenure is widely credited with initiating broad institutional reforms and overseeing major infrastructure projects.

A chartered financial analyst by training, Karamagi championed a performance-driven restructuring agenda at UETCL, which had long struggled with delayed transmission projects and management inefficiencies.

He introduced a five-year strategic plan (2024–2029) focusing on accountability and performance metrics, secured ISO 9001 certification for quality management, and oversaw the completion of critical transmission lines.

Among the landmark projects completed under his leadership were the Gulu–Agago line, which unlocked $2.5 million in monthly savings by evacuating power from the Achwa hydro plant, and the Gulu–Nebbi–Arua line, which connected Uganda’s West Nile region to the national grid for the first time since independence.

The Mirama–Kabale 132kV line also brought cross-border connectivity with Rwanda and generates about $1 million in monthly power exports.

In a previous interview with Monitor, Karamagi stressed the need to “reposition UETCL through cultural and structural reform,” saying transformation required “the right people and the right mindset.”

The statement did not disclose the reasons for his resignation or indicate whether Matsiko’s appointment would be made permanent.

Eng Matsiko’s leadership now begins at a time when Uganda’s electricity transmission sector is under pressure to meet growing energy demands and stabilize the grid amid expanding regional interconnectivity.