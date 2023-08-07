UETCL to construct new power sub-stations in Kampala

The construction of the Kampala Metropolitan Transmission System Improvement Project's second phase is set to kick start mid this month.

This was after Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) signed a contract with the consortium of Toyota Tsusho Corporation and China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC).

The two-year $ 96 m (approximately Shs13 b) which is expected to be finished in August 2025 will build new substations, and transmission lines and increase the capacity of existing ones to cater for the growing demand for power supply in the Kampala metropolitan area.

During the signing ceremony, Mr Joshua Karamagi, UETCL's chief executive officer said the government acquired the loan for building this project from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

“By increasing the capacity of sub-stations, UETCL will be able to better provide more stable and quality power to Kampala business district and evacuate power generated from Bujagali, Isimba and Karuma dams,” he said.

Mr Reo Kumon consortium partner at CMEC said: “We hope that this project helps to improve the stability and reliability of power supply and support economic growth in the country,” he said.

He noted that components of the project will include the construction of two new substations at new Buloba 220/132/32Kv, and Mukono 220/132/33Kv.

Upgrade of existing substations at Kawaala 132/33 KV, Bujagali 220/132 KV and Mutundwe 132/33 KV.