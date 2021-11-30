Prime

Uganda accuses Rwanda of abducting SFC soldier

 Uganda's Defence and Military spokesperson, Brig Flavia Byekwaso. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

By  Robert Muhereza

What you need to know:

  • It remains unclear whether the arrest of Pte Ronald Arinda is related to the strained relation between Rwanda and Uganda.

Uganda has accused Rwandan Security forces of abducting a Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier attached to the Specials Forces Command (SFC) for unexplained reason.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.