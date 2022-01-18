Uganda acts to ease border gridlock that triggered fuel crisis

Commuter taxis gathered at a Shell Station for fuel in Kampala during a fuel crisis on January 17, 2022. PHOTO/M,G

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The border delays first began in late December when truckers staged protests at a Covid testing fee imposed by Uganda.

Uganda announced Tuesday it was suspending mandatory Covid testing at the border with Kenya after the measure caused huge truck queues, disrupting fuel supplies across the country.

