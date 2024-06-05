Uganda Airlines flies 514 pilgrims to Mecca

The national carrier, Uganda Airlines on Wednesday started flying 514 Muslim pilgrims who are headed for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.

According to a statement released by the airline’s media team, the flights to Mecca will be conducted for two days (on June 5th and 6th).

“This year, Uganda Airlines will transport 514 Muslim Pilgrims from across the country aboard the Airbus A330-800neo. The return flights, completing the pilgrimage journey, will be operated from Medina to Entebbe on 24th – 25th June 2024,” read in part the statement by the airline.

Hajj is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, alongside Shahadah (Oath to Allah &

Muhammad PBUH), Salat (prayer), Zakat (almsgiving), and Sawm (Ramadan fasting).

Hajj, the 5th pillar, is an annual pilgrimage to Mecca (Saudi Arabia) that every adult Muslim who is physically and financially able must make at least once in their lifetime.

It is one of the most significant religious journeys for Muslims worldwide, gathering millions of Muslims from all over the World in Mecca and Medina to perform holy rituals and seek spiritual fulfillment.

This is the second time that the airline transports pilgrims to Mecca after the same was halted 40 years ago. Groups of Muslims privately charter the aircraft. Take off is usually 8:45 am for a journey that lasts about three hours.