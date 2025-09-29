Uganda Airlines hit by technical disruptions

Uganda Airlines’ long-haul network has been thrown into disarray after passengers on international routes reported a wave of delays and cancellations.

The disruptions, which began on September 25, highlight how thinly stretched the national carrier’s wide-body operations are, which affected the “London, Dubai, and Mumbai” routes, according to the airline’s response to the Daily Monitor.

In a September 25 statement, Uganda Airlines had cited “operational challenges” with its two Airbus A330-800neo jets, which are the backbone of its long-haul schedule. “We are currently experiencing disruptions on our long-haul schedules operated with our Airbus A330-800neo aircraft,” the airline said.

On September 26, management added that operations had been “partially restored,” noting: “Our travel partners have been duly informed of any changes to your travel arrangements and the options available to you.”

Thin fleet

Uganda Airlines’ long-haul network relies entirely on just two Airbus A330-800neo aircraft. These operate the flagship Entebbe–London Gatwick service (four weekly), Entebbe–Dubai (four weekly), and Entebbe–Mumbai (three weekly). In total, the two aircraft cover at least 11 long-haul flights a week, leaving almost no margin for recovery if one jet requires unscheduled maintenance or faces a technical snag. The Airbus A330-800neo is also a rare aircraft type.

Globally, very few airlines operate it, which means spare parts and specialist expertise are harder to come by compared to larger fleets of A330-900s or Boeing 787s. Industry analysts note that when such a niche aircraft requires technical checks or part replacements, repairs can take longer, and recovery flights are harder to mount. This is why even a single disruption—whether a defect, delayed part, or mandatory inspection—can ripple across all three routes for days. For passengers, that shows up as repeated reschedules and unexpected cancellations.

Official silent on technical details

When reached for comment, Shakila Rahim Lamar, the airline’s spokesperson, said: “Aviation is a sensitive business world over, and that puts it at a sensitive point for what information it should release. That’s why we didn’t elaborate on those technical issues. We have over 27 flights a day, plus or minus flights a day. So some were instated and others were affected. I can’t add more details.”

The explanation underscores a dilemma. While Uganda Airlines maintains that its A330-800neos are under robust maintenance contracts with Airbus and Rolls-Royce, industry observers point out that both aircraft being simultaneously grounded is unlikely.

The more plausible issue may be the cumulative effect of tight scheduling, high utilisation, and mandatory technical checks that cannot be deferred.

Cargo and route economics

Dubai has long been Uganda Airlines’ cash cow, but the carrier’s newest long-haul service—Entebbe to London Gatwick, launched in May 2025—is quickly proving just as critical. Demand has been strong from passengers, yet it is the cargo hold that has turned into a guaranteed moneymaker.

Management acknowledges that in recent months every London flight has left with “full capacity cargo,” with freight bookings sold out months in advance. That matters because cargo generates some of the highest yields in the airline business. A single widebody flight can carry tonnes of freight that underpin export supply chains, from fresh produce to high-value goods.

When those flights are disrupted, the cost isn’t just measured in passenger inconvenience—it cascades into delayed exports, missed market windows, and lost revenue for shippers and farmers alike. For Uganda Airlines, that creates a clear hierarchy of priorities. Protecting the London schedule secures both reputational and financial upside, even if it means pulling resources from other long-haul markets such as Mumbai. In other words, the airline may be forced to sacrifice some passenger services in the short term to safeguard its most reliable stream of hard currency earnings.

The broader challenge

The latest disruption comes at a delicate moment for Uganda Airlines. The carrier has been pitching itself as a rising hub player, with a 10-year plan to buy six new jets—including two dedicated freighters—and to add at least 15 international and regional destinations. Ambitions include long-haul links to Jeddah and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Guangzhou in China, and regional hubs like Accra and Cape Town. But this week’s turmoil underscores a central weakness: ambition is outrunning resilience.

With only two Airbus A330-800neos covering three intercontinental routes, the airline has no cushion. Even a minor technical fault can trigger cascading cancellations across London, Dubai, and Mumbai, leaving passengers stranded and cargo delayed. Analysts say most airlines at this stage of growth secure a third widebody or lease backup capacity precisely to provide breathing room.

Without that safety net, Uganda Airlines is forced to operate at the edge of its limits—an approach that looks efficient on paper but unravels quickly in practice. The flag carrier has restored parts of its schedule and told passengers that options are available. Yet the underlying lesson is clear: operating a thin fleet of rare aircraft on demanding routes is inherently fragile.



