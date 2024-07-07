Uganda Airlines honored with gold award for eco-friendly kits

Uganda Airlines has been honored with the gold award for the Travel Plus Readers Award by Ferents and CO LLC at the Travel Plus Airline Amenity Bag Awards 2024 in Hamburg, Germany, for their Premium Economy Kits.

In a statement released over the weekend, the national carrier expressed pride in receiving this recognition, emphasizing its commitment to sustainability and excellence.

“The Airline is excited to receive this award because it is a true testament to product excellence and sustainable innovation,” Ms Jenifer Bamuturaki, the Chief Executive Officer of the Uganda Airline, said.

The award-winning travel kit features a bag crafted from natural fabrics, inspired by Uganda’s traditional textures and adorned with an embroidered golden-crowned crane.

Inside, travelers will find eco-friendly items such as a bamboo toothbrush, earplugs in a craft flow pack, natural moisturizing face and hand creams from Bueno, a sleep mask, and cozy socks.

These kits embody Uganda Airlines’ ethos of environmental responsibility, aiming to encourage travelers to consider their ecological footprint while enjoying a comfortable and culturally enriching travel experience.

The competition included entries from leading airlines like KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Finnair, and United Airlines in the premium Economy category.