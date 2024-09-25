Uganda Airlines' Lusaka-Harare route to enhance regional cooperation, trade

The Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Mr Matia Kasaija has said the new Uganda Airlines Lusaka-Harare route is set to promote unity, cooperation and trade in the region.

“I have to discuss the issue of unity. Why should I go with the passport? We are struggling here in East Africa, as you know, we had built the East African community, we were one virtual, one state but some leaders did something differently. We can be different states but as a country, we are the same people,” he said.

Mr Kasaija made the remarks while flagging off the inaugural Uganda Airlines flight to Lusaka, Zambia and Harare, Zimbabwe, the airlines 15th and the 16th routes respectively at Entebbe International Airport on September 25.

“The Americans do that, don’t they do that? They have got states but the country is the United States of America. This business of division over small things is not going to help us as the African continent. You know, unity helps you to become strong. That's why America can cough and when it coughs, some places start shaking,” he said.

The Ambassador of Zimbabwe to Uganda, Ms Winpeg Moyo said the launch of the new flight route to Zimbabwe will strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

“It opens up avenues for tourism, trade and cultural exchange, facilitating easier travel for business and for leisure. As we move towards greater integration on the African continent, the newly opened route will serve as a vital link, encouraging collaboration and mutual growth for the motherland,” she said.

Ms Moyo said the flight will promote the regions broader integration efforts “as members of the East African community and the South African development community, Uganda and Zimbabwe are working towards enhanced connectivity that fosters economic growth and development.”

The Uganda High Commissioner to Zambia, Col Fred Mwesigye said the route not only marks the expansion of the air travel between the two states but also contributes to the long-standing cordial, productive relations between Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“This new route is not only symbolic of our historical bonds but also represents a strategic move to enhance the economic, social and cultural exchange between our countries in promoting and facilitating trade and investment towards the cultural exchange and boosting business cooperation,” he said.

The Honorary Consul of Zambia to Uganda, Mr George Baguma said the airlines will promote tourism between the two countries by transporting people to visit tourism sites like Victoria Falls in Zambia and Gorillas in Uganda.

The CEO of Uganda Airlines, Ms Jenifer Bamuturaki said the route which will be operated using the CRJ 900-LRs aircrafts, is the shortest and least-cost route from Southern Africa to Uganda and other destinations within east, west, and central Africa.

“We are happy to return to the capitals of Zambia and Zimbabwe, countries whose history and culture are closely linked to Uganda. These two destinations which expand options for travel between East Africa and Southern Africa and Beyond demonstrate our commitment to increase travel options for travelers by providing safe, affordable and reliable air transport services, to connect the continent,” she said.

The Chairperson Board of Directors of Uganda Airlines, Ms Priscilla Serukka said the route is part of the airlines efforts to connect Africa through Air.