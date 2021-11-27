Uganda Airlines Nsenene hawker identified, KACITA wants him punished

A video grab of a man filmed hawking grasshoppers aboard Dubai-bound Uganda Airlines plane at Entebbe Intentional Airport on November 26, 2021 

By  Ritah Kemigisa

What you need to know:

  • Mr Musoke told this reporter that they plan to hold a meeting next week with the business community that trades with Dubai and are frequent travelers to emphasize ethical conduct.
  • Mr Musoke’s remarks comes moments after Works and Transport minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala tweeted saying he had asked the leadership of the airlines to take action against the staff who were in charge when the incident happened.

The Kampala Capital City Traders Association (KACITA) chairperson, Thaddeus Musoke has identified the man who was filmed vending Nsenene (grasshoppers) on the Uganda Airlines Dubai-bound plane as Mr Paul Mubiru.

