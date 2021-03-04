Uganda Airlines obtains landing rights in London, Dubai

By Job Bwire More by this Author

Uganda Airlines says it has obtained landing slots at London’s Heathrow Airport (LHR) in the United Kingdom and Dubai International Airport (DXB) in the United Arab Emirates.

The move brings the national carrier closer to the launch of long-haul flights outside Africa.

Uganda Airlines is also working on obtaining rights more cities including Mumbai, India and Guanzhou, China.

“The process of obtaining traffic rights, foreign air operator permits and landing approvals, in the target destinations is progressing well,” an emailed statement reads in part, noting Uganda Airlines will start inter-continental operations to Europe, Asia and the Middle East, after completing the ongoing A330-800neo aircraft certification process with the Uganda Aviation Authority.

However, the airline also noted that it was in the process of completing a five-phase programme that will see it obtain the Uganda Airlines Operator certificate (AOC).

Uganda Airline is targeting to fly to London, Dubai, Guanzhou and Mumbai, from Entebbe International Airport.

Advertisement

Last month, Uganda received its second Airbus A330neo aircraft, bringing the total fleet to six as the national carrier continues with revival efforts.

The A330neo aircraft touched down at Entebbe International Airport, 40 km south of the capital Kampala, on February 2, 2021.

The country had received the first Airbus in December last year.

Uganda Airlines was liquidated in 2001 after it faced financial difficulties, which had piled up significant losses.

The airline relaunched flight operations in August 2019 with the four Bombardiers CRJ900 that mainly operated regional flights.

Government, which spends close to $400m annually on international travel, is optimistic that the revival of the national carrier will boost Uganda’s economy and tourism.







