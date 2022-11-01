Uganda Airlines to begin flights to Nigeria in December – CEO

Uganda Airlines is set to make maiden flight to Nigeria this December, Ms Jenifer Bamuturaki, Chief Executive Officer, has revealed.

Ms Bamuturaki disclosed this on Monday during the 18th AKWAABA Africa Travel and Tourism Market held in Lagos.

According to her, flights to Lagos will begin before the end of December while flights to Abuja will begin in 2023, pulse.ng reports.

“I am happy to tell you that we, the Uganda Airlines will begin our flights to Nigeria, first time in history, from December 2022. This will be our first flight to West Africa, we will begin that as we continue to grow slowly. When we come to Nigeria, we will be working through the recognised travel agents and tour operators,” she said.

Ms Bamuturaki was one of the recipients of the top 100 African women in travel and tourism award. She appreciated Mr Ikechi Uko, the convener of AKWAABA Africa Travel and Tourism Market for recognising her effort in the travel space.

She dedicated the award to Africa, the youth who are passionate about the industry and, most importantly, Ugandan women who never give up, pushing forward and striving against all odds.

“I feel so honoured because we are not many women in leadership in the aviation industry. So, to be recognised is a good thing. This is a win for women; this is a win for Uganda Airlines,” she said.

She encouraged more women to aspire for leadership roles in the tourism and travel industries as she acknowledged how difficult the task could be in a male dominated industry.

Bamuturaki was nominated in July 2022 alongside other 99 women from East and Southern Africa and emerged as the winner.

Bamuturaki, with over 15 years experience in the aviation industry, said that the secret to running a successful airline was to have good managers overseeing various aspects that needed to be monitored.

She said that Uganda Airline was also facing problem due to hike in aviation fuel as experienced in Nigeria, among the local airlines.