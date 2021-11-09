Prime

Uganda arrests 12 Rwandans, 5 Burundians over illegal entry

Greater Bushenyi regional police spokesperson, Marcial Tumusiime. PHOTO/MILTON BANDIHO 

By  Milton Bandiho

What you need to know:

  • The 17 illegal immigrants, police say, were found without proper identification documents after authorities gathered intelligence.  
  • Police and the army on Saturday conducted a joint operation that led to the arrest of the suspects following a joint security committee meeting held at the beginning of last week.

Police and the UPDF in a joint operation have arrested twelve Rwandan and five Burundian nationals over illegal entry into Uganda.   

