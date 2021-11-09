Uganda arrests 12 Rwandans, 5 Burundians over illegal entry

Police and the UPDF in a joint operation have arrested twelve Rwandan and five Burundian nationals over illegal entry into Uganda.

The 17 illegal immigrants, police say, were found without proper identification documents after authorities gathered intelligence.

"Because of the situation that is surrounding our neighbouring countries like DR Congo and what has been going on inside our country, we need to be extra careful. We had to act quickly," Greater Bushenyi regional police spokesperson, Marcial Tumusiime said.

Police and the army on Saturday conducted a joint operation that led to the arrest of the suspects following a joint security committee meeting held at the beginning of last week.

Mr Tumusiime said the suspects were hiding in Buhweju District and that some disguised as miners.

"All of them are here at Bushenyi Central Police Station (CPS). They will be taken to court and handed to the immigration office and then taken back to their respective countries," he told Daily Monitor on November 9.

Mr Tumusiime further asked local council one chairpersons to always have records of locals and identify new people in their respective areas to prevent crime.