Uganda asks India for Airlines landing rights

Uganda has reiterated its request to India for the national carrier’s landing rights in the Asian country.

“I take this opportunity to request the Government of India to consider the request to grant landing rights to Uganda Airlines, to enable the direct exchange of goods and faster movement of travellers to/from both countries,” said Uganda’s Foreign affairs minister Gen Abubaker Jejej Odongo during bilateral talks with his counterpart from India, Dr. S. Jaishankar.

According to the minister, Uganda is fully committed to deepening its bilateral relations with India in all areas.

Gen Odongo further noted that Uganda is ready to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation on issues of climate change, human rights, refugees and social development.

“Furthermore, we are committed to the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in its entirety and to achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as we commence the decade of action and delivery of sustainable development, encapsulated in Uganda’s National Development Plans,” he said.

Uganda is active member of the United Nations and its Agencies; Non-Aligned Movement (NAM); G77 and China; the Commonwealth and other International organisations.

“Basing on our good bilateral relations, Uganda endeavours to support India’s positions in these agencies and expects appropriate reciprocity. Uganda, like the rest of Africa support a comprehensive reform of the United Nations and the UN Security Council in particular. We believe that UNSC should be more representative and democratic and its reform should increase membership to reflect a fair geographical representation as well as changes in its working methods and the decision-making processes,” is quoted as saying in a statement released by his press team.

Gen Odongo further said Africa demands for two permanent seats on the UNSC with veto powers (if the current permanent members retain the veto), as well as two more additional seats (a total five) non-permanent seats, in order to address the historical injustices.