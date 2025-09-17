Uganda at higher risk of blindness – Medical workers warn

Medical professionals in eye care have expressed concern that many Ugandans remain at risk of going blind due to the continued neglect of eye health services in the country. This concern was raised during the release of the Eye Health Systems Assessment (EHSA) report, conducted in Uganda by Sightsavers in collaboration with Makerere University School of Public Health and the Ministry of Health. The event took place on Wednesday in Mbarara City.

According to Sightsavers, an international charity organization working to prevent avoidable blindness, Uganda faces significant challenges in delivering general health services, with eye care among the most underfunded and under-prioritized. With an estimated population of 45.9 million, the country has approximately 28,843 blind people, 329,489 people with low vision, and 6,314 people who are both blind and deaf.

The assessment, carried out between August and December 2024 in the four health regions of Jinja, Lira, Kampala, and Mbarara, found widespread systemic gaps. These include inadequate funding and prioritization, staff shortages and delayed deployment of eye care professionals, uneven distribution of specialists, lack of national eye screening programmes, poor data collection, and shortages of essential eye care equipment and medicines.

Dr Anthony Wani, the Country Director of Sightsavers Uganda, said eye health remains a critical gap in the national health system, with no dedicated budget line. He explained that because eye conditions are not seen as life-threatening like malaria or HIV, they are often deprioritized. As a result, budgeting depends heavily on out-of-pocket spending and fragmented support from implementing partners. Dr. Wani urged the government to take eye health more seriously and integrate it fully into health planning and financing.

Dr Erima Martin, President of the Ophthalmology Society of Uganda, warned that failure to address the issue could lead desperate patients to seek treatment from traditional herbalists, who may offer unsafe remedies that could worsen their conditions. He emphasized that without access to proper services in health facilities, many Ugandans may be pushed toward harmful alternatives that could result in permanent blindness.

Dr Beckson Tayebwa, Executive Director of Ruharo Mission Hospital, noted that although the Ophthalmology Society has developed solid policies for improving eye health care, these are often ignored by decision-makers. He expressed frustration that many well-intentioned reports and proposals discussed in boardrooms and conferences are never implemented. He called for a shift in strategy to better influence policy and increase advocacy for eye care.

Mbarara City Medical Officer Dr Keirukye Mugisha added that most local governments lack both the necessary equipment and trained staff to provide effective eye care services. This gap leaves many communities underserved and vulnerable to preventable vision loss.

Dr Alex Wasomoka, the Assistant Commissioner for Health Services in charge of hospitals and lower-level health facilities, acknowledged the ongoing challenges in eye health care across Uganda. He noted that while the Ministry of Health continues to work on equipping facilities and partnering with stakeholders, the lack of adequate funding remains a major hurdle. He explained that although the ministry does the planning and budgeting, the Ministry of Finance is responsible for disbursing funds, including those needed to recruit critical personnel and purchase equipment. Dr Wasomoka emphasized the need for a multisectoral approach to strengthen advocacy and prioritize eye health at all levels of government.

He further revealed that three regional referral hospitals—Kayunga, Hoima, and Kabale—currently do not have a single ophthalmologist, highlighting the severe shortage of specialists even in major health centres.

Eric Sseguja, a researcher from the Makerere University School of Public Health, said the purpose of the Eye Health Systems Assessment was to document the strengths and weaknesses in Uganda’s eye health system. The findings, he noted, are meant to inform national policy and guide targeted interventions that will ensure better service delivery and reduce the burden of avoidable blindness.



