Uganda aviation firm flies rhinos to DR Congo

A Ugandan private aviation company, Bar Aviation Uganda, flew 18 rhinoceroses from South Africa to Garamba in the DR Congo at the weekend.

The operation is meant to conserve wildlife and ensure different animal species thrive in environments best for them.

Mr Nathan Bukenya, the marketing manager at Bar Aviation, in a statement, said the rhinos were taken to Garamba National Park because the environment there is much better to their needs.

“The rhinos were taken to Congo because there is a better environment for them to survive and we were happy to be part of wildlife conservation,” he said on Tuesday.

Mr Bukenya also noted that Uganda’s aviation sector gained a boost of confidence as this shows “unwavering commitment to conservation” and establishes Uganda as a key player in global conservation efforts.

“The return of white rhinos to the DR Congo is a testament to our country’s commitment to biodiversity conservation,” Mr Yves Milan Ngangay, the director general of the Congolese Institute for the Conservation of Nature (ICCN), said.

Funding operation

The operation was led by the ICCN, NGO African Parks, and Canadian mining firm Barrick Gold, which sponsored the rhino transportation.

The rhinos were airlifted in two flights on Saturday and Sunday from a private reserve in South Africa.

The DR Congo park is considered safe for the endangered species because of its immense savannahs, grasslands, and woodlands as well as well spread out water sources.

The species known as the white rhino, has been extinct in the DR Congo since 2006.