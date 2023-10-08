Uganda Biodiversity Fund, Buganda Kingdom partner to grow indigenous trees

Buganda Kingdom has partnered with the Uganda Biodiversity Fund (UBF) to start a large-scale initiative for growing indigenous trees throughout the kingdom.

The five-year, "Ekibira kya Kabaka" campaign is part of broader efforts to restore Uganda's biodiversity and combat the devastating impacts of climate change resulting from environmental degradation. The campaign will be supported by the World Wide Fund (WWF), Absa Bank, Crown Beverages Company, the Rotary Fraternity, and several schools.

Under the Ekibira kya Kabaka initiative, indigenous tree species will be planted, starting from county headquarters and extending to sub-counties, parishes, and all of Buganda's institutions, including schools and health centres

Mr Peter Charles Mayiga, the Prime Minister of Buganda Kingdom, said that Ugandans should show a keen interest in preserving the environment.

“It is the collective responsibility of the people to restore this beauty, which has been significantly damaged according to statistics from the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA),” he said.

According to Mayiga, the campaign will supplement a resolution that was passed by the Buganda Parliament, Lukiiko, requiring that a tree be planted at every social and cultural event in the region, including funerals.

Nicholas Magara, the Commissioner for Environment, in the Ministry of Environment, said that Buganda is a densely populated and heavily industrialized region in the country, contributing to environmental degradation.

He commended the efforts of the Kingdom and UBF in addressing the challenge of climate change. He encouraged other cultural institutions to replicate such programs.

Ivan Amanigaruhanga, the UBF Executive Director, said that the initiative will act as a model for the entire country, illustrating how culture can contribute to responsive intervention policies and financing for biodiversity conservation.