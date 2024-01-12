Uganda calls for end to human trafficking at Canada security symposium

Uganda has called for “urgency in the end to human trafficking” in order to address a surging number of victims of financial and sexual exploitation linked to the crime, which have dotted the world for decades.

"This is a fight we cannot afford to lose," top Ugandan diplomat Abbey Walusimbi emphasized at the 2024 Global Security Liberalization Symposium in Canada.

The world is currently contending with human trafficking as thousands –worldwide- face brutal experiences mostly marked by severe exploitation.

“Uganda and all global powers must strengthen their collaboration with global partners to dismantle trafficking rings and shield the defenseless,” Ambassador Walusimbi, who is also the East African country’s senior presidential advisor on diaspora affairs remarked.

"Our cross-border initiatives must be stringent with legal frameworks designed to disrupt trafficking networks," he added.

Uganda's third deputy Prime Minister Rukia Nakadama poses for a photo with a Canadian security official and Ugandan diplomat Abbey Walusimbi during the Global Security Liberalization Symposium in Canada on January 5, 2024. PHOTO/FILE/HANDOUT

On her part, Ugandan third deputy Prime Minister Rukia Nakadama urged hospitality for migrants and refugees from around the world seeking to avoid cruelty.

"Our approach in Uganda goes beyond mere shelter. We invest in refugees, allowing them to cultivate land, access education and healthcare, and contribute to the economy. It's about dignity and long-term stability," she observed of Uganda’s open-refugee policy.

Starting 2024, Uganda is Africa’s leading as well as the world’s 4th largest refugee home, hosting over 1.6million of them, including more than 40, 000 asylum seekers, per government data.

"We see the value and potential in every individual seeking refuge within our borders. We are not just offering sanctuary but empowering contributors to our society," Nakadama noted in Ontario.

A general view of attendees listening as a delegate speaks at the Global Security Liberalization Symposium in Canada on January 5, 2024. PHOTO/FILE/HANDOUT

Meanwhile, the symposium organized by Canadian firm OEIS Investigation and Security also deliberated education initiatives, cyber and cyber security among others.

"In an era where our children's safety is increasingly threatened by cyber predators, it’s imperative to collaborate on digital literacy and robust cyber laws," Niagara Falls Mayor Rick Birman held.

At the sidelines of the symposium, Ugandan officials and Canadian government representatives discussed the possibility of a framework that would allow Ugandans to seek skilled employment in Canada.

“The talks were promising, laying the groundwork for a bilateral agreement that would facilitate the exchange of talent and expertise between the two nations,” Ugandan officials told Monitor on Friday.

