Uganda calls for increased support for refugee efforts

Uganda has long been praised for its progressive open-door policy on refugees, hosting the highest number of refugees and asylum-seekers in Africa. However, the country is now calling for more than just praise.

State Minister of Foreign Affairs Henry Okello Oryem urged the United Nations agencies and development partners to increase resources to create a meaningful impact on refugees' lives.

"If they are sincere and honest, and if this praise they give us is not just mouth talk, then they should give more resources and real resources," Mr Oryem said.

"The pressure it puts on our schools, health centres, roads, and environment is immense. Our roads get destroyed when our trucks are taking food and other assistance to refugees in camps," Oryem added.

Mr Oryem was speaking during the launch of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Country Strategy for Uganda 2024 – 2028 in Kampala on Thursday.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja emphasised the government's commitment to strengthening resilience, social economic services for migrants, and facilitating pathways for regular migration.

"We believe that together we can improve migration governance, protect migrants, stabilize communities, and promote safe migration routes," Ms Nabbanja said.

Uganda hosts almost 1.7 million refugees, mainly from South Sudan and the DRC. The Uganda Country Refugee Response Plan requires $858 million to support refugees and host communities but has only received 13 per cent of the needed funds.

IOM Chief of Mission Sanusi Tejan Savage highlighted the importance of collaboration. "Migration is a cross-cutting issue. No country, agency, or government can address all the migration-related challenges on its own."

Mr Savage emphasised that migration should be managed for better outcomes for both migrants and host communities.

"We all know that when resources are scarce, people often crumble and see enemies where there are none. It does not have to be like that," he said.