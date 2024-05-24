Uganda Cancer Institute receives paint to aid rehabilitation of the children’s ward

In a significant contribution to the community and support of pediatric cancer care, Kansai Plascon Uganda, has generously donated paint to rehabilitate the children’s ward at the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI). This donation is part of Plascon's ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility and giving back to the communities within which it operates.

The handover ceremony, which took place on Friday, May 24, 2024, at the Uganda Cancer Institute, was attended by key stakeholders, including representatives from Kansai Plascon, the Uganda Cancer Institute, the Uganda Child Cancer Foundation (UCCF), and CG Engineering Consultants, who will be carrying out the refurbishing work.

Mr. Santosh Gumte, Managing Director of Kansai Plascon Uganda, expressed his company’s dedication to supporting health and wellbeing initiatives. “We are honored to be part of this initiative to enhance the environment where children receive critical cancer treatment. At Kansai Plascon, we believe in giving back to our communities, and we hope this refurbishment will make a positive impact on the children’s healing journey.”





Dr. Jackson Orem, Head of the Uganda Cancer Institute and Board Chairman of the Uganda Child Cancer Foundation, highlighted the importance of the donation. “This generous contribution from Kansai Plascon will significantly improve the atmosphere of our children’s ward, making it a more welcoming and comforting place for our young patients and their families. Such support is vital in our mission to provide state-of-the-art cancer care and create an environment conducive to healing.”





The Uganda Cancer Institute, located along Upper Mulago Hill Road in Kampala, is a public medical care facility in partnership with the Ministry of Health. It focuses on research, training, consultation, prevention, and treatment of cancer in various specialties, including Pediatrics, Oncology, Gynecology, Radiotherapy, Surgery, and Pharmacy. The institute maintains an inpatient facility with a capacity of 80 beds and attends to an average of 200 patients daily. UCI is affiliated with the Makerere University School of Medicine and the Mulago Hospital Complex, providing a robust platform for medical education and research.

Mr. Moses Echodu, Programs Manager at the Uganda Child Cancer Foundation, also expressed his gratitude. “The support from Kansai Plascon is part of the power of partnerships in improving the lives of children battling cancer. The new environment with a fresh coat of paint will help in providing psychosocial support through play therapy, reading, and other activities that are crucial for the well-being of our patients.”

Mr. Charles Gavamukulya, Team Lead of CG Engineering Consultants, shared insights into the refurbishment process. “Our team is excited to begin work on transforming the children’s ward. This project is not just about painting walls; it is about creating a space that fosters hope and healing for the young patients. We are grateful the institute and the foundation for their trust in us to deliver this important project.”

The Uganda Cancer Institute’s history dates back to 1965, originating from a meeting in Kampala focused on treating Burkitt’s lymphoma. The institute began as the Lymphoma Treatment Centre (LTC) in 1967 and has grown to include various cancer treatment and research facilities. Despite challenges, including political instability and economic decline, UCI has continued to serve as a beacon of cancer care and research in the region.



