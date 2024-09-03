Uganda charges Tanzanian with terrorism

A Ugandan court Tuesday charged and remanded a Tanzanian national to Luzira Prison over accusations of terrorism- regarding recruitment and funding Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group activities.

Giry Girmaley Batange aka Magufuli, a 31-year-old labourer and resident of Juba in South Sudan was arraigned before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court.

Charges of alleged terrorism financing, rendering support to a terrorist organization and belonging to or professing to belong to a terrorist organization were read for him by the court presided by Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi.

Batange was not allowed to plead to the charges after the magistrate ruled that the court does not have the requisite powers to handle the case, which is capital in nature according to the Ugandan law.

"This court has no jurisdiction to handle your case. It can only be heard in the High Court. In the meantime, you are remanded to Luzira Prison until September 20, for mention of the case," Kayizzi held.

Batanga, who has been in prison -separately on other charges of illegal possession of a firearm- faces the charges together, with his co-accused Abubakar Swalleh alias Mupeta, Isaac alias Dod City or Fujo Boxer aka Tom Kivuruge and 48-year-old Sulaiman Nsubuga alias Nkata Ibrahim or Muzee Lweza

Prosecution led by Ivan Kyazze alleges that between 2018 and April 2024 in diverse areas of Uganda, Dr Congo, Tanzania, Zambia and South Africa, Swalleh and others still at large directly or indirectly mobilised funds, procured digital watches, power banks other essential supplies, recruited and transferred recruits to Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in Eastern DRC, knowing or having reason to believe that such support will be used in full or in part by the ADF, a terrorist organization.

It is alleged that Swalleh, Nsubuga, Batange and others still at large rendered support to ADF, a terrorist organization that mobilised funds and procured digital watches, power banks other essential supplies, recruited and transferred recruits to Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) IN Eastern DRC, knowing or having reason to believe that such support will be used for purposes of and or instigation of acts of terrorism.

According to prosecution, Swalleh, Nsubuga, Batange and others still at large allegedly belong or profess to belong to ADF.

Court records show that Nsubuga was arrested in Busia while Swalleh Abubakar was arrested from Zambia.

Their intelligence reveals that the terrorists are commanded by one Medi Nsubuga alias Nkalubo who is also the mastermind of these IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) and other crimes.

Nsubuga is believed to be located in DRC but also sometimes moves to South Africa and other countries.