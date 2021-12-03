Prime

Uganda-China deal: Kasaija no show before legislators

Minister of Finance, Mr Matia Kasaija

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

[email protected]

What you need to know:

Wanted.“The Minister of Finance is the one that signed this agreement on behalf of Ugandans. Ultimately, the person who signed the agreement is the person who holds the national purse and has got to explain these issues,” Joel Ssenyonyi, Cosase chairperson

The chairperson of the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authority and State Enterprise (Cosase) has vowed to evoke the powers bestowed upon the committee to ensure that the Minister of Finance, Mr Matia Kasaija, heeds summons to answer queries on the Uganda-China loan deal.
Mr Joel Ssenyonyi made the remark yesterday after the minister did not show up despite the committee summoning him through a November 30 letter.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.