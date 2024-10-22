Uganda, China sign deal to boost farming

The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries (Maaif) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) to enhance Uganda’s agricultural capacity.

The move aims at the development of post-harvest handling infrastructure, small-scale irrigation systems, and agricultural mechanisation.

The agreement marks a significant step in strengthening Uganda’s food security and improving the livelihoods of farmers.

The MoU was signed during a ceremony in Kampala, with senior government officials and CCCC representatives in attendance.

Challenges

Mr Ronald Segawa Gyagenda, the acting Permanent Secretary of Maaif, underscored the importance of the partnership. He emphasised that the agreement represents a commitment to reducing the substantial losses incurred by farmers due to inadequate post-harvest handling and storage facilities.

“A significant percentage of food produced in Uganda is lost after harvest due to poor handling, storage, and processing. This is an issue that has plagued our farmers for too long,” he said.

Mr Gyagenda added: “We welcome every partner with innovative solutions to address these challenges, and this MoU is a testament to our commitment to finding sustainable, long-term solutions.”

The initiative, he noted, would enable Uganda to leverage modern agricultural technologies aimed at improving productivity, stabilising food prices, and safeguarding food security. He highlighted that the feasibility study arising from this MoU will guide the government in making informed decisions on the implementation of these critical projects.

CCCC, a prominent global player in infrastructure development, has operated in Uganda for nearly three decades.

In his remarks, Mr Hailiang Song, the president of CCCC, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, reiterating the company’s long-standing commitment to Uganda’s development.

“Uganda has immense agricultural potential, and under the leadership of President Museveni, the country has made remarkable progress in achieving political stability and economic growth,” Mr Song said.

He added: “We are proud to support Uganda in advancing its agricultural sector by focusing on warehousing, irrigation, and food processing.”

Mr Song highlighted Uganda’s lack of adequate food storage facilities as a critical issue affecting the sector, which the partnership aims to address through the construction of modern warehousing infrastructure.

“Warehousing is not just an important initiative; it is critical for Uganda’s future,” he remarked, noting that such facilities would play a vital role in stabilising food prices and ensuring that farmers have better access to markets.

In addition to post-harvest handling, the MoU also seeks to bolster Uganda’s resilience to climate change by expanding access to small-scale irrigation systems.

Mr Gyagenda stressed that the “MoU signals our commitment to addressing these challenges and providing farmers with practical solutions”.

Mr Song was optimistic about the MoU.

“The signing of today’s MoU is just the beginning of our journey together…We look forward to deepening our cooperation and exploring more opportunities in the future,” he said.

THE PURPOSE OF THE PACT

The MoU builds on previous discussions between Uganda and China aimed at fostering agricultural cooperation.