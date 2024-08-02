Uganda confirms two cases of Mpox

The Ministry of Health announced on Friday that two individuals in Kasese District have tested positive for Mpox, a viral disease also known as Monkeypox.

The Ministry said in a statement that these two "imported cases" of Mpox originated from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

"This was confirmed after samples were taken from the two individuals: a 37-year-old female from Mpondwe Lhubiriha Town Council, who is married to a Congolese, and a 22-year-old Congolese female from Bunyiswa II village, Bwera sub-county in Kasese District," the statement reads.

"Both presented with skin rash, swollen lymph nodes, and general malaise-signs and symptoms consistent with Mpox. The samples were tested and confirmed by the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) for Mpox on July 24, 2024. The imported cases were detected among six suspected cases at the Bwera border in Kasese District," it reads further.

According to the officials, findings reveal that transmission did not take place in Uganda, and to date, no secondary transmission has been linked to the two cases.

A rapid response team has since been deployed to Kasese District to control the outbreak, with nine contacts currently under surveillance. Uganda is closely monitoring the situation in DRC, where cases have been reported in nearly all provinces.

This announcement comes shortly after Kenya confirmed its first Mpox case at the Taita Taveta border post with Tanzania.

Mpox, a viral illness caused by the monkeypox virus, spreads through physical contact, contaminated materials, or infected animals, and has recently been reported to spread through sexual contact.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of May 26, 2024, the DRC reported 7,851 Mpox cases, including 384 deaths, due to the new variant of clade I MPXV.

Common symptoms of Mpox:

-Skin rash, which can last up to four weeks

-Fever

-General weakness

-Sore throat

-Headache

-Muscle pain

-Back pain

-Swollen lymph nodes

How is Mpox prevented?

-Avoid physical contact with someone who has signs and symptoms of Mpox

-Do not share clothes, bedding, or other personal items with infected persons

-Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser before or after touching sores/open wounds

-Vaccination