Uganda, Congo, Togo leaders discuss security, coups

Uganda's president Yoweri Museveni (left), Congo-Brazzaville's Denis Sassou Nguesso (3rd left), President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé Eyadéma of Togo (2nd right) and President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo during a mini summit on peace & security in the region on February 12, 2022. PHOTO/ PPU

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Democratic Republic of Congo's Felix Tshisekedi, Congo-Brazzaville's Denis Sassou Nguesso and Uganda's Yoweri Museveni from the Great Lakes region, along with Togo's Faure Gnassingbe from West Africa, gathered near Brazzaville.

Leaders from the two Congos, Uganda and Togo discussed security in central Africa and recent coups in the west of the continent at a mini-summit Saturday, an official statement said.

