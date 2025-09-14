Uganda courts British investors with united government-private sector push

Uganda has mounted a high-profile drive to attract British investment, sending a delegation of top government officials and private sector leaders to the 15th UK-Africa Business Summit on September 12, 2025.

The summit, held at the Royal Horse Guards Hotel and One Whitehall Place, brought together African leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, and diaspora stakeholders to explore trade and investment opportunities across the continent.

Uganda’s delegation sought to position the country as a safe, profitable, and strategic entry point to East Africa’s $300 billion regional market.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa, Trade Minister Francis Mwebesa, State Minister for Investment Evelyn Anite, and First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga were among the officials representing Uganda.

They were joined by Gen David Muhoozi, Col Edith Nakalema, Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury Dr Ramathan Ggoobi, Labour Minister Betty Amongi, and private sector leader Dr Sudhir Ruparelia.

“Our greatest asset is our young, dynamic and energetic population. With the right investment in skills and industries, this energy will power not just Uganda but Africa’s future,” Tayebwa told the summit, highlighting that 70 per cent of Uganda’s population is under 30.

Finance Minister Kasaija reassured investors of Uganda’s macroeconomic stability, saying the country’s debt remains sustainable and reforms aim to improve the business environment.

“Our growth remains steady, and our policies are investor-friendly. The business community smiles at the bank,” he said.

Energy Minister Nankabirwa emphasised reliable and affordable electricity as critical to powering industries, noting Uganda is already exporting surplus power to neighbouring countries.

Sudhir Ruparelia, delivering a keynote address, urged British firms to explore opportunities in tourism, energy, manufacturing, ICT, and agriculture.

“Africa’s transformation will not happen in isolation. It is time we built global alliances and attracted affordable capital. Uganda is positioning itself as a hub for such collaboration,” he said.

The delegation also addressed regulatory reforms, investment incentives, and sustainability. Deputy Governor of the Bank of Uganda Prof Augustine Nuwagaba highlighted opportunities in oil, agro-industry, infrastructure, and climate-aligned sectors.

He stressed reducing harmful taxes, simplifying investment procedures, and incorporating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards.

“An example is the one-stop centre for investors provided by the Uganda Investment Authority, liberalising capital accounts, permitting foreign ownership in strategic sectors, and promoting transparency to curb monopolistic practices,” Nuwagaba said.

Col Nakalema underlined Uganda’s commitment to safeguarding investors, leveraging technology to fast-track support, and promoting public-private transparency.

“The message is clear: Uganda is open, ready and positioning itself as a trusted investment destination — from energy to trade, finance to tech, agriculture to tourism,” she said.

The summit comes amid growing UK-Uganda trade, with total trade in goods and services reaching €606 million as of June 2024.

Uganda exported €123 million worth of goods while importing €483 million, highlighting the potential for expanded bilateral commerce.

For Uganda, the London mission forms part of efforts to accelerate Vision 2040 and the Ten-Fold Growth Strategy, which aim to industrialise the economy, deepen regional competitiveness, and attract long-term investment.

“The potential is here, the opportunities are real, and the time is now,” Ruparelia said, expressing optimism that the summit would translate into financing commitments and enduring partnerships.