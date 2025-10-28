Uganda courts Qatar investors to boost agro-processing, mining sectors

Uganda has invited investors from Qatar to seize emerging opportunities in the country’s agro-processing and mineral sectors, as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral trade and investment relations between the two nations.

This call was made during the Second Uganda–Qatar Business Forum, held at Rotana City Center in Doha, under the theme “Uganda and Qatar in Partnership for Shared Economic Development.”

The high-level event brought together senior government officials, business leaders, and investors from both Uganda and Qatar.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr Vincent Waiswa Bagiire, the Permanent Secretary at Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reaffirmed Uganda’s commitment to advancing economic and commercial diplomacy as a vehicle for national growth.

“Uganda’s doors are open to investors who share our vision for sustainable growth. Our country offers vast opportunities in agro-industrialization, manufacturing, tourism, and infrastructure supported by a youthful workforce, political stability, and regional market access,” he said.

Mr Bagiire commended the Ugandan Embassy in Qatar for strengthening the country’s global investment presence and urged participants to translate discussions into practical partnerships that create jobs and prosperity for both nations.

Uganda’s Ambassador to Qatar, Dr Stephen Chebrot, said the forum underscored the growing engagement between Uganda and Middle Eastern investors, emphasizing commercial diplomacy as a key driver for expanding trade, investment, and tourism linkages.

A panel discussion featuring representatives from the Uganda Investment Authority (UIA), Uganda Export Promotion Board (UEPB), and Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) highlighted Uganda’s investment incentives, export potential, and tourism appeal under the “Explore Uganda, The Pearl of Africa” brand.

The agencies encouraged Qatari investors to explore partnerships in agro-processing, value addition, and mineral development.

Mr Mohammed Massami, Chairman of KON Group, commended the growing trade relationship between Uganda and Qatar, noting that exports between the two countries have significantly increased in the past decade.

“In the past decade, Uganda’s exports to Qatar have grown from USD 20 million to USD 34 million, while Qatar’s exports to Uganda have increased from USD 17 million to USD 26 million. This growth reflects how our partnership has evolved from ideas to reality, now supported by increased weekly flights between Uganda and Qatar,” Mr Massami said.

He revealed that his company first visited Uganda in 2022 to explore USD 10 million worth of investment opportunities in agro-processing and mineral development, commending ongoing diplomatic efforts that have strengthened bilateral engagement.

“The forthcoming establishment of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Uganda marks a new chapter of cooperation. The investment partnership between Uganda and Qatar is not just a destination but a true commitment to deepening economic and diplomatic relations,” he added.

Uganda has increasingly sought to diversify its foreign investment sources, with the Middle East emerging as a key partner over the last decade. Gulf countries have expanded their investment footprint across East Africa, particularly in agriculture, real estate, energy, and infrastructure.

In Uganda, investors from the Gulf have supported projects in sugar production, coffee processing, and mineral extraction—including limestone and gold—while also financing transport and logistics infrastructure.

According to data from the Uganda Investment Authority, Middle Eastern countries accounted for nearly 12 percent of Uganda’s foreign direct investment inflows in 2023, reflecting the region’s growing role in Uganda’s economic development.