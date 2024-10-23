Uganda demands more support to host refugees

The Ugandan government has presented a set of demands to the international community, including funding agencies, in response to the increasing burden of hosting refugees.

Uganda currently hosts around 1.7 million refugees, straining the country’s resources as donor funding declines.

Mr Hillary Onek, the minister of Relief, Disaster Management, and Refugees, said Uganda is shouldering more of the refugee burden than it should, and that the country has resorted to taking loans to finance refugee efforts.

He emphasised that the refugee crisis is a global issue and should not rest solely on host countries.

“The World Bank wants to give half of the funds as a soft loan and the other half as a grant. However, we are saying borrowing for refugees should not be Uganda’s responsibility. I urge the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to press the World Bank to ensure that all funds under the refugee window come as grants,” Mr Onek said on Tuesday.

He added that where grants are not possible, the loan portion should be smaller than the grant to ease Uganda’s debt burden due to its role in hosting refugees.

“We are waiting for the second phase of the Development Response to Displacement Impact Project (DRDIP), and our request to the World Bank is to provide a 100 percent grant. If that’s not possible, then at least 80 percent should be a grant and 20 percent a loan,” he said.

Mr Onek also called for support in mitigating environmental impacts, such as deforestation, caused by long-term land use by refugees.

Mr Onek also emphasised the need for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and other partners to work together to provide durable solutions, including voluntary repatriations.

“We all know what’s happening in the DR Congo. So, the hope for a return is very slim. Although refugees have been returning to Burundi and South Sudan, they often come back to Uganda because the socio-economic conditions in their home countries are not conducive for reintegration,” he said.

He stressed that the increasing number of refugees requires immediate action to address the root causes of displacement and support durable solutions.

“The situation in neighbouring countries may worsen, leading to a higher influx of refugees if tangible solutions are not found,” Mr Onek warned.

He called for sustainable support for Uganda, acknowledging its progressive refugee policies of inclusion.

“The burden is becoming unbearable. Donors must commit to fulfilling their pledges, as hosting countries like Uganda are already doing their part. We should not be reduced to beggars for fulfilling our international responsibilities,” he said.

Representing Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, the Third Deputy Prime Minister, Ms Rukia Isanga Nakadama, noted that Uganda is home to 1.74 million refugees, the largest refugee population in Africa.

She attributed the worsening situation to wars, climate change, and other factors forcing people into exile.

“There are 13 refugee settlements in Uganda, like Rwamwanja, each with significant populations. As refugee numbers grow, land becomes increasingly scarce,” she said.

Ms Nakadama emphasised the need for enhanced collaboration with UNHCR to advance voluntary and dignified returns for refugees, while securing multi-year funding.

“This is a prolonged crisis where individuals remain in Uganda for years. We need comprehensive strategies that empower refugees to become self-sustaining,” she said.

Mr Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, praised Uganda’s progressive refugee policy, which allows refugees to cultivate land and engage in income-generating activities.

“Uganda has made a remarkable impact on how the world should respond to refugee crises. Your approach has paved the way for the global community to adopt similar policies,” Mr Grandi said.

He acknowledged the significant role Uganda plays, noting that the country receives an average of 10,000 refugees per month.