Uganda does not belong to judges, lawyers- Museveni

Ugandans arraigned before courts of law on suspicion of stealing Parish Development Model (PDM) funds must not be granted bail during prosecution, President Museveni has warned.

Mr Museveni said he would meet the Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny-Dollo to justify his position.

“I will talk to the Chief Justice and assure him that the country does not belong to the judges and lawyers; it belongs to the people of Uganda. Thieves of PDM should not be given bail. The people cannot cry and the system does not listen. It cannot happen. They should stay in jail, and even if they steal and refund the money to the beneficiaries, they should still be in jail,” President Museveni said Wednesday as he interacted with journalists from Teso sub region at the State Lodge in Soroti District.

The president is in the sub region as part of his countrywide tour to assess the performance of wealth creation programmes like PDM, the latest poverty alleviation initiative unveiled in the 2021/22 financial year by his government which has been in power since 1986. The initiative aims to lift 39 percent of Uganda's households from subsistence economy to commercial production, according to its five-year strategic plan.

The three-day Teso sub-region PDM tour commenced on November 18, under the theme: “Securing Your Future Through Wealth Creation and Shared Prosperity” with the aim of addressing regional challenges and promoting economic transformation.

PDM beneficiaries borrow Shs1 million from their Saccos which they will start repaying in three years with a six percent interest per annum.

During the launch of the NRM manifesto implementation week last Friday, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja in a speech read by the Minister for presidency said that over 1,195,718 beneficiaries in 1,405,222 Households across the country had so far received the PDM cash.

During the meeting, President Museveni commented on some of the irregularities in the PDM.

Mr Museveni has used all his previous tours to warn thieves of ODM cash vowing to crush them.

Agriculture in Teso

On the issue of agriculture, he stressed the importance of embracing irrigation in Teso.

“What is crucial is for the people of Teso to embrace irrigation. The Bible says blessed are those who hunger for the word of God. So, if we get people who are thirsty for irrigation, then the government will ensure it is implemented,” Mr Museveni, 80, said.

He further emphasised the potential of cassava as a key crop in the Teso sub region.

“Cassava, in particular, is a good crop. It is an excellent source of carbohydrates, much better than rice. Personally, I don’t eat rice. I am not Chinese or Indian; I eat cassava. Cassava is a very good source of carbohydrates, and you can even check on the internet how it compares to other foods. But cassava is not just for food; it is also a very important industrial crop because of its starch. Starch is critical for pharmaceutical industries, as much of the tablets people swallow are not medicine but starch. However, it is good starch that carries the medicine in your body,” he said.

He also highlighted the high cost of importing starch for pharmaceutical companies.