Uganda, DR Congo in fresh push to unlock border trade

Ugandan and Congolese authorities have pledged to strengthen security and ease trade bottlenecks along their shared border, following years of friction marked by extortion, illegal taxes and armed robberies targeting cross-border traders.

Meeting in the northern Ugandan town of Nebbi on Tuesday, officials from both countries agreed to set up joint security committees to manage border crimes and restore trust among traders operating under the East African Community framework.

“We cannot conduct business peacefully at the border because of conflicts, robberies, and extortion by leaders who are supposed to ensure rule of law,” said Albert Openjmungu, chairman of the Padea business community in Zombo District.

He added: “We hope resolutions from this meeting will be implemented without prejudice.”

Despite past commitments, traders say multiple roadblocks, especially on the Congolese side, have continued to hamper commerce.

More than 2,500 traders move goods such as fuel and building materials through border points like Goli and Padea every week.

Uganda’s minister of state for national guidance, Godfrey Baluku, called for the removal of “unnecessary” roadblocks to facilitate free trade.

“Peace brings development. Security organs must form a committee to monitor cross-border insecurity. We urge Congolese cultural leaders to help disband militant youth groups to foster peace,” he observed.

Cross-border crime, including armed robbery, remains a persistent threat despite resolutions made in 2023 to harmonise border security.

West Nile Regional Police spokesperson, Collins Asea, said both countries need to involve cultural, religious and business leaders in peace negotiations.

“On Uganda’s side, President Museveni appointed Gen. Taban Amin, to be deputised by Baluku and Catherine Mavejjina Akumu, MP for Elderly Persons, Northern Uganda, to address cross-border security challenges,” he said.

Gen. Amin, deputy director general for special operations in Uganda’s Internal Security Organisation, stressed the need for stable trade under the East African Community.

“Institutions such as the police, UPDF, and civil authorities will work together to enhance cooperation for people conducting cross-border trade,” he said.

Col Disanoa Laula, Administrator of Military Affairs in Mahagi Territory, Eastern Ituri Province, acknowledged the challenges on the Congolese side.