Uganda, DR Congo near deal to flush out ADF

President Museveni with the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary General for the Great Lakes Region, Mr Huang Xia, at State House, Entebbe. PHOTO/PPU

By  Our Reporter

What you need to know:

  • The President says peace will ensure economic development between the two states.

President Museveni has said discussions with Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi on the security situation in Eastern Congo are progressing well, adding that terrorists will not come out without pressure.

