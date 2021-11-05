Uganda, DR Congo near deal to flush out ADF

President Museveni has said discussions with Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi on the security situation in Eastern Congo are progressing well, adding that terrorists will not come out without pressure.

“The main problem in this area is insecurity for some time now coming out of Eastern Congo. The only new thing is that President Tshisekedi is listening to our advice on what can be done. We are discussing with him since he came into power,” he said.

The President was yesterday speaking during a meeting with the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary General for the Great Lakes Region, Mr Huang Xia, at State House, Entebbe.

“We shall continue discussing until we can get a solution. We are moving well. This is not a difficult problem; these terrorists are a shallow force socially. They have been here given free territory for almost 20 years. It is also not fair under the United Nations and the African Union to conserve a problem for others. We can’t build a wall along the land border with Congo. We are discussing with Tshisekedi and once we conclude we will let you know. Economic development has to come in, terrorists will not come out without pressure,” he said.

President Museveni said he was glad to hear that the United Nations Security Council was favourable to the events taking place in the Great Lakes Region particularly infrastructure development between Uganda and the DR Congo that will promote economic development.

“I am glad to hear that the UNSC is supportive but crucial actors are the regional countries and the DR Congo. If they act, there will be a solution. If not, the problem will be preserved until people in Eastern Congo raise up. The DR Congo should work with the local people because the local people don’t want insecurity,” he said.

Mr Huang Xia said the instability in DR Congo is caused by forces with no credibility and called on Uganda and DR Congo to widen the discussion.

“We are ready as the UN and its agencies in the region to work with you for best results. The institutions of the UN and agencies will work with all countries in the region for the best solution. We have to have a holistic approach to the problem in the region,” he said.

Mr Huang said the UN is due to set up an operational cell in Goma to investigate other aspects not military but economic development in the region.

“The future of the region depends on the security situation. We have peace and security on one hand and economic development on the other. Uganda is doing a lot to develop infrastructure along the border with DR Congo which is encouraging. This infrastructure is very ambitious and good for the two countries and the region. It is within this that we can work together for social economic development,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Uganda’s Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs Vincent Bamulangaki Ssmpijja and officials from the UN MONUSCO office and Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



