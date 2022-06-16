Uganda-DR Congo officials seek ways to stop smuggling

Ugandan and DR Congo authorities are exploring ways of conducting joint operations against cross-border smuggling.

Speaking during a meeting in Nebbi Town, West Nile region on Monday, the administrator of military affairs in Mahagi Territory, Eastern Ituri Province of DR Congo, Col Disanoa Laula Jacques, said both countries should expeditiously address the matter to save their economies.

“The cross-border smuggled goods are a time bomb to our economy. If we don’t work together as a team, our economy will decline through smuggling,” Col Lalua said.

He added that DR Congo is losing a lot of revenue to smuggled goods entering Uganda through porous borders of Erussi in Nebbi, Awasi (Zombo) and Oraba (Koboko), among others.

Col Lalua also called for jointed operations by custom agents of the two countries.

The Nebbi Resident District Commissioner, Mr Robert Abak, said: “We should all be committed to fight smuggling if we are to promote smooth cross-border trade.”

He added: “With the East African Community, we need to establish business partnerships that can help the two countries raise revenue.”

Smuggling is rampant on the porous Uganda-DR Congo border.