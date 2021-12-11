Uganda, DR Congo pledge transparency in war against ADF

Uganda People's Defence Forces troops and their Congolese counterparts are seen on the Mabau-Kamango road in the Beni district on December 8, 2021.  PHOTO | AFP

By  Daily Nation

What you need to know:

  • The Ugandan and Congolese ministers of defence, after a two-day field tour of Bunia, in Ituri eastern DRC say they will coordinate operations to ensure they are within the law.

Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo have responded to public concerns about the safety of the joint operations against terrorists with a pledge of transparency. They said, in fact, that they will elevate their cooperation to target all armed groups, not just the Allied Democratic Forces.

