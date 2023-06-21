Uganda, DRC agree on continued cooperation - Maj Gen Birungi

The Chief of Military Intelligence Maj Gen James Birungi has applauded the existing bilateral relationship between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

He said this would continue to grow to meet the aspirations of the two countries' citizens.

Maj Gen Birungi made the remarks during an exchange meeting with a delegation from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo where they discussed mutual security interests at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs headquarters, in Kampala.

He underscored the importance of the meeting which, he said, comes at a time when the two countries are faced with serious security challenges ranging from terrorism, transnational and cross-border crime to humanitarian crises.

Maj Gen Birungi added that the recommendations from the meeting will guide the strategic leadership of both countries to come up with workable solutions that address the common security challenges faced by Uganda and the DRC.

In his remarks, the Intelligence Chief of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Maj Gen Ndaywel Christian Okura said that the problems of Africa can only be solved by Africans themselves, adding that the dynamic strength between Uganda and the DRC will play a very critical role towards addressing the security needs in the region.