Uganda, DRC agree to revamp construction of Congo roads

The hope of paving roads from the Ugandan border to cities in the Democratic Republic of Congo has got a lease of life after the transport ministers of both countries signed an amended agreement to develop them.

The Uganda Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, and his Congolese counterpart Alexis Gisaro met in Kinshasa, DRC, on Wednesday, where they signed an agreement that resolves the challenges that have caused delays in the development of the roads.

A source, who preferred anonymity because is not allowed to talk to the media, said the DR Congo agreed to fulfil its financial and political obligations towards the development of the roads.

“They committed to release 20 per cent of the funds for the construction of the road from Uganda Mpondwe border post to Beni in DR Congo. This is good progress for the contractor and trade between the two countries,” a source said.

In 2021, Uganda and DR Congo signed an infrastructure agreement that would develop 220 kilometres of roads connecting the two countries.

These include Mpondwe/Kasindi-Beni road, 80km, Beni-Butembo Road in DR Congo, 54km, and Bunagana-Rutshuru-Goma roads, 89km.

However, there has been a delay in tarmacking them after M23 rebels captured part of the Bunagana-Rutshuru area. The construction of the road by Dott Services was halted.

The construction of the Mpondwe/Kasindi-Beni road, which is 80 kilometres, has also been facing challenges ranging from taxation, financing and lack of political will from the DR Congo side.

In a statement by the DR Congo Ministry of Works and Transport, they indicated that the amended agreement will resolve some of the challenges.

“After reviewing the progress and challenges related to the construction and modernization of these roads, [Mr] Alexis Gisaro and [Gen] Edward Katumba moved on to signing the document for this project which aims at the strategic importance for economic integration and connectivity between the two nations,” a statement read in part.

The source said both countries have agreed to increase political willingness in the construction of the roads, especially Mpondwe/Kasindi-Beni Road.

“These new agreements are due to improvement in the relationship between the countries. The trust is high. The DRC and Uganda are now comfortable working with Uganda,” the source said.

Uganda has already made its contribution to the construction of the Mpondwe/Kasindi-Beni Road, but the DR Congo side hasn’t.

Mpondwe/Kasindi-Beni Road has become a key route for the DRC from Mombasa Port after M23 rebels seized several border posts, including Bunagana, Ishasha and others in the southern part of the country, cutting off supplies in inland towns.

Most of the cargo now going to those Congolese towns has to pass through Rwanda to Goma City, DR Congo before it is supplied to inland communities.

DRwanda and DR Congo are currently at loggerheads, each accusing the other of supporting rebel groups. Currently, the security of Mpondwe/Kasindi-Beni Road has improved following the deployment of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces in eastern DR Congo to fight Allied Democratic Forces rebels, who had taken charge of towns along the route.

The vehicle traffic on the same road has also improved after Dott Services, a Ugandan construction company, upgraded it to motorable standards.

Export earnings