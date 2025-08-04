Uganda-DRC border trade remains stalled despite Bunagana reopening

Almost a month after the highly anticipated reopening of the Bunagana border on July 10, 2025, cross-border trade between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) remains largely stagnant, dashing hopes of an immediate economic revival.

The border, which had been closed since 2021 due to conflict in eastern DRC, was reopened following a recent bilateral meeting between officials from Kisoro District, led by Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Badru Sebyara, and DRC officials headed by Bunagana Mayor Désiré Kanyamarere.

However, despite the formal reopening, significant trade activity, especially involving heavy trucks and international commerce, has yet to resume.

“Before the closure in 2021, big trucks lined up here, boosting local businesses. Now, it’s only small-scale local trade,” said Hashaka James, chairperson of traders in Bunagana Town Council.

He said many traders are still struggling with unpaid bank loans taken before the closure, which left their businesses crippled.

On Monday, Hashaka called on the Ugandan government to expedite further negotiations with the DRC to allow heavy truck movement.

“This is the only way to bring back meaningful trade,” he added.

Bunagana Town Council Mayor Ndayambaje Ismail confirmed that small trucks are now crossing the border for local trade but echoed concerns about the limited scale of activity.

“We need government intervention to allow heavy trucks to resume operations,” he said.

Ndayambaje also criticized high taxes imposed on goods entering the DRC, which he said are discouraging trade.

“These taxes are a burden. The government must address this urgently,” he noted.

Local residents say that while the reopening is welcomed, its benefits have yet to materialize.

“The border closure brought hardship. We’re thankful it’s open, but we need more to escape poverty,” said Robert, a resident of Bunagana.

An officer from the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at the Bunagana post, speaking off the record, said only local exports have resumed.

“We’re allowing local exports, but for international trade, we’re still waiting for directives,” the officer said.

The continued delay in restoring full-scale trade has cast a shadow over the region’s economic recovery, particularly in a town where commerce had once flourished.

Local leaders and traders want both governments to resolve outstanding logistical and policy barriers to unlock the border’s full potential.