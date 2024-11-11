Uganda-DRC leaders unite to fight cross border crime

Security, politicians and cultural leaders from Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have jointly agreed to fight cross-border crime that has been escalating in the two countries for over the years.

Authorities from both countries met for a two-day cross border meeting in Arua city, which consisted of a delegation of 30 from Aru territorial administration and over 30 leaders from West Nile districts that border Congo.

The leaders agreed to boost collaboration, noting that “criminality at the borders was hindering business, hence loss of revenue.”

Aru Territorial Administrator Col Richard Mbambi said the countries should continue to vigorously advocate for pan Africanism.

“It is through relentless efforts of finding local solutions to local problems that have encouraged us to meet regularly,” he said.

Arua Resident City Commissioner (RCC) Salim Kumakech said there is need to fast track cross border criminality.

"Cross border criminality has negatively impacted on the harmonious working relations of the two countries. We need to jointly carry out monitoring and surveillance at these border points so that businesses can thrive,” he added.

He also urged tax education to businessmen so that international tax regulations are known and adhered to in the course of doing business.

Leaders at the meeting denounced criminality including stealing cars that end up in DR Congo, killing of both businessmen and locals from both sides, armed robberies, criminals using the two countries as hideouts after committing crime in their country and the continued smuggling of gold, motorcycles, fuel and timber.

Existing data from Arua City police indicates that at least 30 stolen cars from Uganda were recovered in DR Congo in 2009, and 25 cars recovered in 2010, at least 20 recovered in 2011 and 05 cars recovered in 2012.

The 409 Brigade Commander in charge of the West Nile region, Lt Col Nathan Bainomugisha, called for enhanced vigilance and swift joint sharing of information on criminals disturbing the two countries.

The Deputy Director General for special operations in the Internal Security Organisation, Gen. Taban Amin, said: “We are interlinked and interconnected. People committing crimes are our children who can be stopped if we are committed.”

Resolutions

In a final communique signed by both parties, it was resolved that people be treated with dignity and humanly at the common border as well as within the territories during control, search or arrests.