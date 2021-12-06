Uganda-DRC roadworks set to start

A joint team of government of Uganda and the DR Congo officials led by the Ministers of Infrastructure and Public Works, Gen. Katumba Wamala and Alexis Gisaro respectively handed over the Project-road sites to the contractor DOTT SERVICES LTD on December 4, 2021.PHOTO/ COURTESY 

By  Anthony Wesaka

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has officially handed over crucial sites to Dott Services Ltd, a Ugandan construction firm, to commence the long-awaited surfacing of the 223km-road network in eastern DRC.
According to the statement released by the Works ministry last evening, the construction is expected to start this week.
The DRC roads to be constructed include Mpondwe/Kasindi- Beni (80km), Bunagana-Rutshuru-Goma road (89km) and Beni-Butembo Axis (54km).

