Uganda, DRC say 34 rebels captured, hostages freed

Soldiers with the UPDF (Uganda People's Defence Forces) are seen during a patrol in Mukakati on December 10, 2021. Uganda and DR Congo say they have captured 34 rebels and freed 31 hostages.
PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Uganda and the DRC launched artillery and air strikes on November 30 against the Allied Democratic Forces, a group blamed for attacks in the Ugandan capital and regular massacres in eastern DR Congo, with Ugandan troops then entering Congolese territory.

A Congolese-Ugandan military offensive against the deadliest militia in eastern DR Congo has captured 34 rebels, freed hostages and destroyed camps, the two armies said on Saturday.

