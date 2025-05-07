Uganda, DRC sign agreement to stop cross-border crimes

Five Ugandan districts bordering the DR Congo have signed a peace agreement with the neighbouring country. The agreement, which is aimed at curbing cross-border crimes, controlling illegal entry of goods into the two countries, and ensuring peace, was signed in Mahagi territory in the DR Congo’s Eastern Ituri Province on Monday, May 5.

The Ugandan districts that border DR Congo include Nebbi, Pakwach, Buliisa, Zombo and Hoima. Delegates from the two countries said the persistent insecurity at the porous borders hinder trade. The delegation from Uganda was led by the Deputy Director General for Special Operations in the Internal Security Organisation (ISO), Gen Taban Amin.

He was deputised by the Member of Parliament for Elderly Persons in Northern Uganda, Ms Catherine Akumu Mavejjina. In the first meeting held in Nebbi District on April 15 to 16, chaired by the Minister for State for ICT, Mr Geoffrey Baluku, both parties agreed to handle crimes collectively through a mutual peace agreement.

The Administrator of Military Affairs in Mahagi Territory, Eastern Ituri Province of DR Congo, Col Disanoa Laula, urged both parties to respect the peace deal.

“The signed peace agreement documents will be handed over to top leadership from both sides to harmonise and extend the cordial relationship and improve cross-border trade to enhance revenue of each country,” Col Laula said.

Gen Amin said the peace deal would stop cross-border theft of cars and livestock among other crimes.

The agreement allows for joint border patrols by the security personnel from the two countries.

Mr Robert Abak, Nebbi Resident District Commissioner, said: “We have a lot in common because we have the same language and have inter-married. We shouldn’t be fighting among ourselves because we all need peace to enable us conduct business.”

He added: “The agreement came at a time when both countries need each other in promoting peace for the well-being of their citizens and boosting trade, since both sides have been depending on each other for trade.