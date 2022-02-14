Uganda, DRC to hold second business forum

Government through its Embassy in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) together with the DRC– Uganda Business Association (DUBA) represented by KTA Advocates are set to hold the 2nd Joint Business Forum in Kinshasa from February 22-24, 2022.

Event organizers Sunday said “the forum is aimed at promoting trade between the two countries through sharing information on improved trade facilitation, enhanced trade in goods and services as well as investment opportunities.”

“Uganda and her people are keen to further bilateral relations with DRC and her people. With a combined population of 134 million people, such a huge event will attract tangible investment and knowledge transfer in areas like intellectual property and ICT,” Mr Kenneth Muhangi, the Managing Partner KTA Advocates who are organizing this event.

According to him, Uganda is on the path o middle income status.

“With the opportunities this 2nd edition of the forum presents, we look forward to participation from key development stakeholders,” he remarked.

Mr Muhangi noted that the forum also offers a platform for sharing the rich business potential that exists between the two sister countries and exploring ways of economically leveraging from the cordial bilateral relations that have been heightened by continuous high level engagements.