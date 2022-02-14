Uganda, DRC to hold second business forum

By  Tom Brian Angurini

What you need to know:

  • Event organizers Sunday said “the forum is aimed at promoting trade between the two countries."

Government through its Embassy in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) together with the DRC– Uganda Business Association (DUBA) represented by KTA Advocates are set to hold the 2nd Joint Business Forum in Kinshasa from February 22-24, 2022.

