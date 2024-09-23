Uganda earned $1.35b from coffee exports in last 12 months- UCDA

Uganda earned $1.35 billion (about Shs4.990 trillion), from coffee exports between September 2023- August 2024, which indicates that the country now gets more from the oversea market, according to the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA).

The monthly UCDA coffee report for August revealed that the coffee export earnings for the period totaled $ 1.35 billion from 6.39 million bags compared to 6.08 million bags, which was worth $ 918.41 million in the previous year (September 2022- August 2023).

“This represents an increase of 5.25 per cent and 46.96 per cent in quantity and value respectively. 75 per cent of the total volume was exported by 10 exporters, out of 66 companies which performed during the month compared to 69 per cent in June 2024. Sustainable Arabica fetched the highest price at $ 5.58 per kilo,” UCDA said in its monthly report for August 2024 released at the weekend.

UCDA figures indicate that a total of 837,915 60-kilo bags of coffee valued at $221.63 million were exported in August 2024 at an average price of $4.41/kilo, US dollar cents 14 higher than $4.27/Kilo in July 2024, and $1.68 higher than $2.73/kilo in August 2023.

This reflected an increase of 13.15 per cent and 82.98 per cent in quantity and value respectively compared to the same month last year. Farm-gate prices for Robusta Kiboko averaged Shs6, 250 per kilo; frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) Shs12, 500 per kilo, Arabica parchment Shs12, 750 per kilo and Drugar Shs11, 500 per kilo.

For month to month, the UCDA said coffee exports in August 2024, amounted to 837,915 60-kilo bags, worth $221.63 million, pointing out that this comprised of 785,667 bags of Robusta valued at $ 208.14 million and 52,248 bags of Arabica valued at $13.49 million.

“This was an increase of 13.15 per cent and 82.98 per cent in quantity and value respectively compared to the same month last year. By comparing quantity of coffee exported by type in the same month of last Year (August 2023), Robusta increased by 14.33 perc ent and 87.38 per cent in quantity and value respectively, while Arabica exports decreased by 2.01 percent in quantity and increased by 34.33 percent in value,” the UCDA said in the report.