Uganda edges closer to ending neglected tropical diseases

Uganda is on the cusp of eliminating river blindness, a disease that has plagued millions of people in the country for decades. According to Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, 7.4 million of the 8.2 million people once at risk are now free from the disease.

Speaking during the opening of the 18th Uganda Onchocerciasis Elimination Expert Advisory Committee (UOEEAC) meeting in Kampala, Dr. Aceng announced that 45 of the 50 districts once affected have met the World Health Organization (WHO) criteria for interruption of transmission. However, five districts at the South Sudan border are still awaiting joint evaluation.

"We are in the last mile of eliminating river blindness, a huge relief to affected communities and health systems," Dr. Aceng said. "45 out of the 50 districts in 16 out of the 17 river blindness foci have met the criteria for interruption of Onchocerciasis transmission, except the five districts of Upper Madi not at the border with South Sudan, with a population of about 600,000 people."

The minister added that Uganda is optimistic about achieving full elimination of the disease within the 2030 WHO NTD roadmap. "Uganda is in the last mile and optimistic about achieving full elimination of the disease within the 2030 WHO NTD roadmap as we look forward to joining Niger, which is a great relief to the affected communities and health systems."

The two-day meeting brought together global health experts, WHO officials, UNHCR, the Qatar Centre, and representatives from DR Congo and South Sudan to review progress and plan the final phase of elimination efforts.

Dr. Aceng highlighted the need for cross-border cooperation with South Sudan, DR Congo, and Kenya to eliminate remaining disease foci.

"Strong regional partnerships are critical to ensure no communities are left behind in this elimination drive to meet the WHO 2030 NTD roadmap goals," she said.

WHO Representative Mr Mansour Ranjbar commended Uganda's remarkable strides in fighting river blindness and other neglected tropical diseases.

"This gathering gives us a valuable opportunity to reflect on the progress made and reaffirm our collective commitment to eliminating onchocerciasis in Uganda," he said.

Mr Ranjbar noted that over 99 percent of global river blindness cases occur in 31 African countries, including Uganda, DR Congo, and South Sudan.

He emphasised the need for stronger surveillance, cross-border collaboration, integration of NTD services with other vector-borne disease programs, and sustainable financing.



