Uganda Embraces Global Tourism Agenda

Uganda joined the rest of the World in the 66th Regional Commission for Africa of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), which was inaugurated by Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, in Mauritius.

On August 1, the country's delegation, led by Col (Rtd) Tom Butime, Minister of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities, along with Mr Mwanja Paul Patrick, UTB Board Director, and CEO of UTB, Lilly Ajarova, among others, attended the meeting to reaffirm Uganda's commitment to promoting sustainable tourism practices. The focus was on benefiting local communities, conserving natural resources, and preserving cultural heritage.

During the event, the Ugandan team showcased the country's brand "Explore Uganda, The Pearl of Africa" to the delegates, highlighting its dedication to sustainable and responsible tourism. This commitment has opened doors for Uganda to collaborate with the global tourism community.

UNWTO Secretary-General, Zurab Pololikashvili, emphasized the organization's vision for African tourism, which includes strong governance, enhanced education, and increased job opportunities.

He stated, "To achieve it, we aim to promote innovation, advocate for brand Africa, facilitate travel, and unlock growth through investment and public-private partnerships."

Col Tom Butime said that their participation in UNWTO activities reflects the country's unwavering dedication to preserving its natural treasures, promoting cultural exchange, and empowering local communities through responsible tourism.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the global tourism community and contribute actively to the shared vision of sustainable tourism development," said Col Butime.

Uganda's membership in UNWTO offers various advantages, including access to valuable tourism research and data, technical assistance, capacity-building initiatives, and networking opportunities with industry leaders worldwide.

Membership also aims to enhance Uganda's reputation as a top-notch tourist destination, attracting more visitors seeking unforgettable experiences.

Ms Lilly Ajarova, CEO of Uganda Tourism Board, UTB, highlighted that Uganda is recovering from the challenges posed by the global pandemic, and UNWTO membership will serve as a catalyst for rejuvenating the tourism sector, fostering economic growth, and providing livelihood opportunities for local communities.