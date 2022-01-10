Uganda ends world's longest school closure

Pupils of Springs Primary School in Arua District seen reporting on January 10, 2022 as schools reopened countrywide after two years of closure over Covid-19. PHOTO/SCOVIN ICETA

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The closures affected at least 10 million primary and secondary pupils and lasted 83 weeks, according to the UN's education and cultural body UNESCO.

Uganda ended the world's longest school closure on Monday, ordering millions of students back to the classroom nearly two years after learning was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

