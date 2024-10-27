Uganda eyes expanded air routes after successful ICAN 2024 negotiations

Uganda has concluded its participation in the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Air Services Negotiation Event (ICAN) 2024, held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with high hopes of securing landing rights in more countries.

The Ugandan delegation, led by Olive Birungi Lumonya, Deputy Director General of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), successfully negotiated new Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASAs), reviewed existing ones, and signed Memoranda of Understanding.

"These agreements are crucial for facilitating travel and trade between Uganda and other countries, with increased air traffic expected on both sides," she said.

Uganda Airlines currently flies to 17 destinations in 12 countries, but with these new agreements, the airline is poised for expansion. The negotiations have laid the groundwork for potential flights to new destinations, including Northern Europe.

"We held our first-ever negotiations with Latvia, which is a significant step towards expanding our routes into Europe," Lumonya noted.

The Ugandan team also reviewed existing agreements with key partners, including the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Ethiopia. Notably, Uganda secured a license to land at Gatwick Airport in July this year.

The country's latest BASA signing with Oman and initiation of negotiations with Sudan, India, Botswana, Russia, and Malaysia demonstrate its commitment to expanding air connectivity.

"These agreements bring the total number of countries with BASAs with Uganda to 57, including 26 from Africa," Ms Lumonya said. "A BASA outlines obligations and methods for cooperation between authorities, avoiding unnecessary duplication and facilitating certification of aeronautical products."

With Uganda Airlines aiming to double its fleet size to at least 12 aircraft in the next five years, these new agreements are a significant step towards expanding its intra-Africa network and eventually reaching Europe and Asia.

The Ugandan delegation included officials from the Ministry of Works and Transport, Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, and Uganda Airlines.